Storms moving in from western Minnesota, expected in Twin Cities metro overnight

A cold front is sweeping across Minnesota and creating a chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Strong to severe storms have already moved into west Minnesota. This line of storms will continue to advance to the east overnight, bringing a threat of damaging winds, frequent lightning, hail, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The Twin Cities metro can expect this line of storms between midnight and 4 a.m. Expect cloudy skies by late Sunday morning, but plenty of sunshine toward Sunday afternoon.

Areas to the west have already been hit by storms. In Ortonville, near the South Dakota border, Rachel Quist sent us a photo of quarter-sized hail.

In Appleton, Minnesota, where a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect, Cari Weeding sent us a photo of dark clouds and lightning pushing through.

