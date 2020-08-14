Storms developing Friday afternoon set to impact Twin Cities metro, tornado watch issued for west central MN

article

Storms developing late Friday afternoon and moving east are set to impact the Twin Cities metro in the evening.

A cold front is moving into an unstable air mass Friday afternoon in western Minnesota. As the storms develop in western Minneosta, they will move east and some of the storms may be strong to severe.

Storms that develop along or ahead of the front may start off discrete, which creates the concern for large hail and tornadoes. As these storms move east they are expected to turn more linear. Severe concerns will then focus more on damaging winds and hail.

A tornado watch has been issued for west central Minnesota until 8 p.m.

Storms may impact the Twin Cities area between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

