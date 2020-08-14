Storms developing Friday afternoon set to impact Twin Cities metro, tornado watch issued for west central MN

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County
20
Tornado Warning
from FRI 6:54 PM CDT until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Itasca County
Tornado Watch
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Benton County, Brown County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wright County
Tornado Warning
until FRI 7:15 PM CDT, Aitkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:45 PM CDT until FRI 7:15 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:36 AM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Carlton County, Carver County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mille Lacs County, Pine County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Saint Louis County, Washington County, Barron County, Burnett County, Dunn County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 7:01 PM CDT until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:47 PM CDT until FRI 9:45 PM CDT, Itasca County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:49 PM CDT until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Itasca County, Saint Louis County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:29 PM CDT until FRI 9:30 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:40 PM CDT until SAT 12:09 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until THU 3:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:27 AM CDT until WED 9:24 AM CDT, Norman County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:53 PM CDT until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County
Flood Warning
from FRI 2:48 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Otter Tail County, Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 7:15 PM CDT, Hennepin County

Storms developing Friday afternoon set to impact Twin Cities metro, tornado watch issued for west central MN

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9
article

(FOX 9) - Storms developing late Friday afternoon and moving east are set to impact the Twin Cities metro in the evening. 

A cold front is moving into an unstable air mass Friday afternoon in western Minnesota. As the storms develop in western Minneosta, they will move east and some of the storms may be strong to severe.

Storms that develop along or ahead of the front may start off discrete, which creates the concern for large hail and tornadoes. As these storms move east they are expected to turn more linear. Severe concerns will then focus more on damaging winds and hail.

A tornado watch has been issued for west central Minnesota until 8 p.m.

Storms may impact the Twin Cities area between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. 

