Storm watch: Severe storm threat, possible isolated tornadoes Saturday

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Saturday for parts of Southwest and Central Minnesota through 2 p.m. as storms move through the Dakotas, and into Minnesota.

The storms began strengthening Saturday morning and have resulted in a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings issued already.

There is a Level 2 or enhanced risk for severe weather Saturday for most of Southeastern Minnesota, which also includes the Metro. Threats throughout the day include strong, damaging winds, with gusts in excess of 60 Mph, hail, and isolated tornado development.

The storms will roll through in two rounds. The first round is moving in this morning and pushing into Central Minnesota around the lunchtime hour. The storms will push off to the south and east into the mid-afternoon, allowing for a break in the activity, and setting the stage for potential redevelopment of storms into the evening hours.

The second round is expected to push into the Metro and areas south and east as we head into the dinnertime hours, gradually tracking out of the area overnight.

Tracking the storm:

Reports coming in from these storms include 60-70 mph wind gusts, and hail as large as 2" in diameter.

A new thunderstorm watch in the Metro has been extended until 7:00 p.m.