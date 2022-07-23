Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 11:52 AM CDT until SAT 12:30 PM CDT, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Rice County, Scott County
4
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 11:40 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 11:34 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 2:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Mcleod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County

Storm watch: Severe storm threat, possible isolated tornadoes Saturday

By
Published 
Updated 11:48AM
Weather
FOX 9

Severe storms possible Saturday with chance of isolated tornadoes

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches are issued for parts of the state as storms push southeast. Threats include the possibility of damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

(FOX 9) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Saturday for parts of Southwest and Central Minnesota through 2 p.m. as storms move through the Dakotas, and into Minnesota. 

The storms began strengthening Saturday morning and have resulted in a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings issued already.

There is a Level 2 or enhanced risk for severe weather Saturday for most of Southeastern Minnesota, which also includes the Metro. Threats throughout the day include strong, damaging winds, with gusts in excess of 60 Mph, hail, and isolated tornado development. 

The storms will roll through in two rounds. The first round is moving in this morning and pushing into Central Minnesota around the lunchtime hour. The storms will push off to the south and east into the mid-afternoon, allowing for a break in the activity, and setting the stage for potential redevelopment of storms into the evening hours. 

The second round is expected to push into the Metro and areas south and east as we head into the dinnertime hours, gradually tracking out of the area overnight.

Tracking the storm:

Reports coming in from these storms include 60-70 mph wind gusts, and hail as large as 2" in diameter.

A new thunderstorm watch in the Metro has been extended until 7:00 p.m. 