Storm chaser's close encounter with deadly Minnesota tornado

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Weather
Storm chaser’s close-up video of deadly tornado near Dalton and Ashby, Minnesota

The long-lived tornado in this video tracked through fields near Dalton and Ashby, Minnesota. I followed the tornado from the moment it touched down until it roped out. My chase partner and I called in reports to the National Weather Service when the first funnel formed. Credit: Melanie Metz via Storyful

ASHBY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Storm chaser Melanie Metz captured some incredibly close-up footage of the tornado near Ashby and Dalton, Minnesota from her vehicle.

"I can smell it," Metz can be heard saying at the start of the video, showing a tornado on the ground, swirling with debris.

A spokeswoman with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person has died due to the tornado near Ashby. Tornadoes touched down near Ashby and Garrison during a tornado warning in parts of central Minnesota Wednesday evening.

1 dead after tornadoes in Otter Tail County

At least one person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after tornadoes near Ashby and Garrison, Minnesota Wednesday night.

According to reports on the ground, the tornado damaged crops and destroyed four residences, Ashby Mayor Tom Grover says. 

“The long-lived tornado in this video tracked through fields near Dalton and Ashby, Minnesota. I followed the tornado from the moment it touched down until it roped out,” Metz said. “My chase partner and I called in reports to the National Weather Service when the first funnel formed. This allowed the NWS to issue a tornado warning very quickly. Unfortunately, there was some damage to property and one fatality.” 

