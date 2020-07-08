1 dead after tornadoes near Ashby and Garrison, Minnesota damage homes, down trees and power lines

article

Tornadoes touched down near Ashby and Garrison, Minnesota during a tornado warning in parts of central Minnesota Wednesday evening. A spokeswoman with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person has died due to the tornado near Ashby.

According to reports on the ground, the tornado damaged crops and destroyed four residences, Ashby Mayor Tom Grover says.

It was "pretty destructive," Grover said of the tornado that moved between Ashby and Dalton. The homes that were destroyed were not in the city proper.

The Ashby Fire Chief said a couple people sustained minor cuts and bruises.

Power lines and trees were downed during the severe weather, too.

A funnel cloud in Otter Tail County. (Jane D)

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says two people were injured and hospitalized due to the severe weather and law enforcement are still conducting house checks.

In Garrison, Minnesota only one home was slightly damaged as a result of the tornado and no injuries were reported. Law enforcement is still assessing the damage in that area, too.

Winds up to 70 miles per hour and ping pong ball sized hail were also factors in this storm.