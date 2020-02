article

Sunday morning's snowstorm brought up to 9 inches of snow in New Ulm and about 7.5 in Bloomington, Minnesota.

By early Sunday morning, New Ulm had accumulated about 9 inches, while Minneapolis saw about 4 inches of snow.

Snow totals as of 11 a.m. Sunday:

New Ulm: 9"

Mankato: 7"

Bloomington: 7.5"

Advertisement

Burnsville: 6.6"

Owatonna: 6.2"

Apple Valley: 5.5"

Glencoe: 4.7"

NE Minneapolis: 4.1"

Roseville: 3"