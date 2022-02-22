Snow emergencies declared in Minneapolis and St. Paul

Snow emergencies are set to take effect Tuesday night in both Minneapolis and St. Paul, along with other metro cities after a fresh coat of snow has fallen on Minnesota.

Minneapolis snow emergency

The snow emergency for Minneapolis starts at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Starting at 9 p.m., snow plows will clear streets of Snow Emergency Routes, marked with red emergency snow route signs and blue street name signs. Make sure to move your cars to avoid being towed and ticketed.

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, cars can park on the odd side of the streets and both sides of Snow Emergency Routes. The even side of the street and parkways will be plowed.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, cars can park on the even side of the streets, both sides of Snow Emergency Routes, and both sides of parkways. The odd side of the streets will be plowed.

Use the Street Lookup Map to view Snow Emergency Routes. The map can help you figure out which side of a street is even or odd if there are no addresses to check.

View more information about Minneapolis Snow Emergency parking rules here.

St. Paul snow emergency

The snow emergency for St. Paul takes effect starting at 9 p.m., forcing cars to move off night plow routes, so crews can clear the streets. Starting on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., the city will clear day plow routes. Night plow routes are marked with signs. If you don't see a sign, you are probably on a day plow route. You can also check a map on the St. Paul city website if you are unsure.

CLICK HERE TO SEE IF YOUR MAP

Reminders for St. Paul residents

Along with avoiding being towed and ticketed, St. Paul is also asking residents to do their part to keep sidewalks clear. They issued this list of reminders along with the snow emergency.

Shovel your sidewalk.

Saint Paul City Ordinance requires snow and ice to be removed from sidewalks within 24 hours. Corner property owners are asked to shovel curbs, walkways and crosswalks to the street. Do not push snow out into the streets.

Do not push, plow or blow snow into the streets.

Do not place recycling and garbage carts in the street. Carts should be kept in the boulevard or at the end of the driveway.

Please shovel hydrants out and clear snow and ice off storm drains to prevent street flooding.

Snow emergencies list in Twin Cities metro

Along with Minneapolis and St. Paul, snow emergencies have also been issued in:

