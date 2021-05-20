Minnesota weather: Severe storms possible Thursday

article

Isolated severe storms are possible for parts of Minnesota Thursday.

Warm and muggy conditions persisted throughout the day Thursday. Periods of rain and occasional thunder are also possible.

Storms are possible Thursday, with an isolated few potentially reaching severe levels.

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour could be associated with these storms. Hail, heavy rain and a weak tornado could also accompany the storms.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service showed eight tornado touchdowns in southern Minnesota after some severe weather Wednesday.

The touchdowns were reported in Owatonna (2), Morristown (2), Henderson, Dundas, and Elko New Market (2).

MnDOT traffic cameras spotted a funnel cloud near Owatonna Wednesday.

