VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Owatonna, Minnesota

A funnel cloud was spotted near Owatonna, Minnesota amid a tornado warning in Steele and Rice counties Wednesday night.

A MnDOT traffic camera along I-35 just north of the airport captured a funnel cloud moving across the area around 7:35 p.m. It's unclear at this time if the funnel touched down.

Matt Knudson captured a photo of two apparent funnel clouds near Owatonna, Minnesota on May 19, 2021. (Matt Knudson)

Any possible tornadoes will later by confirmed after a National Weather Service crew completes a survey.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.