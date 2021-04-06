Rumbling thunderstorms bring hail across Twin Cities area

article

Some rumbling thunderstorms brought hail to the Twin Cities area Tuesday night.

After a night of storms across the state Monday, the Twin Cities area braced for a new round of storms that could drop over an inch of rain by Wednesday morning.

By early Tuesday evening, FOX 9 viewers reported seeing hail in the area. Photos showed pebble-sized hail in Elk River. One viewer in Inver Grove Heights sent in video of hail piling up on their porch as the it rolled off the roof.

Storms moved across the north Twin Cities metro area Monday afternoon with a quick blast of heavy rain, thunder and lightning. The storms were not severe, but rather a "loud/quick gulley washer," said FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard.

Lightning over Howard Lake Monday night. (Bill Doms)

Another round of weaker storms are likely Tuesday evening before 10 p.m. and heavy rain is possible overnight into Wednesday.

