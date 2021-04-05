Possible evening storms in Minnesota after near record-high 80s

article

An early April heat wave peaks on Monday with near record-high temperatures in the low 80s.

A wind from the south this afternoon will continue to push a warm air mass across the Upper Midwest. The warm air coupled sunshine and higher dew points will create hot and somewhat more humid conditions this afternoon that will set the stage for possible storms this evening.

As with all active weather scenarios we search for a spark or a trigger to set things in motion. That trigger will evolve early Monday evening as a cold front rolls in from the west. Storms look likely to develop along the cold front as it moves from west to east across the FOX 9 viewing area this evening.

Overall timing for storm chances will be from 6 p.m. until midnight and the primary threats are damaging winds and large hail.

