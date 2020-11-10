Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Steele County
6
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 4:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:01 PM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Lyon County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Road conditions worsen as accumulating snow arrives in Twin Cities

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Winter Weather
article

The weather outlook for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. The Twin Cities metro area is expected to get around 3 to 5 inches of snow. (FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - Road conditions are worsening in the Twin Cities metro as snow is beginning to accumulate on the roads.

The metro area is expected to get about 3 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday evening with higher amounts north and west of the metro before the snow tapers off before midnight.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, statewide from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. there were 104 crashes and 28 vehicle spin outs/off the road and four jackknifed semis. Out of all the crashes, there were 11 with injury and one serious injury in Nobles County. 

Snow timeline for Tuesday, Nov. 10. (FOX 9)

Tuesday morning started out over 30 degrees colder than Monday morning. The Twin Cities stayed mostly dry until the afternoon when a little light and sporadic rain, sleet and snow combo moved in. Now, the rain mixture has shifted over to snow.

The snow will end up as far as Marshall in the south and Brainerd in the north, with a couple of inches likely. Southeastern Minnesota will see mostly freezing rain, ice and snow with fairly minor snow accumulation.