Rain , rain go away...

We can expect rain with the transition into the fall, but how much is too much rain?

Minneapolis, on average, picks up 3.1 inches of rain for the month of September. Since 12:00 a.m Thursday the Twin Cities has picked up 1.09 inches of rain adding to the 1.96 inches picked up between September 1 and September 11. Totals will continue to climb with thunderstorms possible Thursday evening that could break the monthly average with 17 days to go in the month.



A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until Thursday evening due to the high rain totals in a short amount of time. We are on track with above average precipitation for this month, but fear not you can put the umbrellas away just in time for the weekend. The sun returns this Saturday and stays with us for a few days!