NWS: Saturday storm produced EF-1, EF-0 tornadoes in Wisconsin, Iowa

A strong storm that moved through the central United States Saturday produced three tornadoes in Wisconsin and Iowa, according to the National Weather Service.

The three tornadoes were reported in Potosi, Wisconsin; Oelwein, Iowa and Maynard, Iowa. They touched down between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tornado damage in Potosi, Wisconsin. (National Weather Service / FOX 9)

In Potosi, an EF-1 tornado struck numerous barns and farm outbuildings and blew down trees and power lines along an approximately 6.5-mile track.

Tornado damage in Oelwein, Iowa. (National Weather Service / FOX 9)

An EF-1 tornado in Oelwein damaged apartment buildings and trees while a brief EF-0 tornado in Maynard damaged several farms.

