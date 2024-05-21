Multiple tornadoes reported in Iowa during Tuesday storms

Multiple potential tornadoes have been reported in Iowa, as the state along with parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin were under a significant tornado watch on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has received reports of tornadoes from the Greenfield area, Macksburg, Winterset, Norwalk, Alleman, Cambridge, Nevada, and Pleasant Hill over the course of the late afternoon. All of these locations are within 50 miles of Des Moines, mostly to the west of the city. Significant damage has been reported in the Greenfield area.

Along with those reports, FOX Weather captured video earlier in the afternoon of a tornado moving near Carbon, Iowa, about 60 miles east of Omaha. Another video also shows what appears to be a tornado in the Red Oak, Iowa area.

A professional weather chaser also shared a video of a tornado destroying a windmill near Williamson, about 40 miles from the Missouri border.