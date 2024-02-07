MN weather: Another day of record warmth Wednesday; scattered showers arrive for Thursday

Another day of record warmth is in the forecast for Wednesday ahead of scattered showers that will arrive for Thursday.

The high on Wednesday will be around 57 degrees, but it'll be breezy.

Record warmth is possible again on Thursday, with a high of 55 degrees in the forecast along with scattered showers. The first round of scattered showers is possible Thursday morning, with a second round in the evening that could include a couple of claps of thunder.

Colder air will arrive on Friday, with a high of 38 degrees in the forecast. Highs in the 30s are expected into next week.

Here's the seven-day forecast: