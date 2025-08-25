MN weather: Here's how cold it was Monday morning

The Brief Low temperatures across northern Minnesota on Monday dipped into the 30s, while the Twin Cities saw lows in the 40s and low 50s. Monday was off to a chillier start compared to Sunday, which saw lows in the 50s across much of the area. Monday's high will top out at around 70 degrees in the Twin Cities.



The taste of fall continued Monday, with low temperatures even chillier than Sunday morning.

Northern Minnesota saw lows in the 30s and 40s on Aug. 25, while the Twin Cities metro saw lows in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees.

Low temperatures across Minnesota

By the numbers:

Here's a look at low temperatures across Minnesota Monday morning:

Effie: 35 degrees

Cook: 36 degrees

Fosston: 36 degrees

Hibbing: 36 degrees

International Falls: 36 degrees

Crane Lake: 37 degrees

Little Falls: 37 degrees

Two Harbors: 37 degrees

Bemidji: 38 degrees

Wadena: 39 degrees

Duluth: 40 degrees

Moorhead: 41 degrees

Fergus Falls: 41 degrees

Eveleth: 42 degrees

Roseau: 43 degrees

Ely: 43 degrees

Alexandria: 44 degrees

Brainerd: 44 degrees

Rush City: 45 degrees

Grand Marais: 45 degrees

St. Cloud: 45 degrees

Hutchinson: 45 degrees

Mankato: 46 degrees

Litchfield: 46 degrees

Redwood Falls: 47 degrees

Rochester: 48 degrees

Albert LEa: 48 degrees

Red Wing: 50 degrees

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 51 degrees

Minnesota weather forecast

Forecast for Aug. 25, 2025. (FOX 9)

What to expect:

A bright and cool Monday starts the workweek with below-average temperatures across the state. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s in Minnesota, with the Twin Cities metro topping out near 70 degrees.

Expect plenty of sunshine mixed with a few passing clouds, along with a light northwest breeze at 10-15 mph.

Overnight, skies stay partly cloudy with calmer winds of around 5 mph. Temperatures dip into the upper 40s and low 50s, bringing another cooler night.

What's next:

A warming trend begins Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-70s under less breezy conditions. By Wednesday, temperatures reach the upper 70s as humidity levels start to rise.

Another cold front slides through midweek, bringing temperatures back into the low and mid-70s, where they will hold through the weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: