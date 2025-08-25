MN weather: Here's how cold it was Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The taste of fall continued Monday, with low temperatures even chillier than Sunday morning.
Northern Minnesota saw lows in the 30s and 40s on Aug. 25, while the Twin Cities metro saw lows in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees.
Low temperatures across Minnesota
By the numbers:
Here's a look at low temperatures across Minnesota Monday morning:
- Effie: 35 degrees
- Cook: 36 degrees
- Fosston: 36 degrees
- Hibbing: 36 degrees
- International Falls: 36 degrees
- Crane Lake: 37 degrees
- Little Falls: 37 degrees
- Two Harbors: 37 degrees
- Bemidji: 38 degrees
- Wadena: 39 degrees
- Duluth: 40 degrees
- Moorhead: 41 degrees
- Fergus Falls: 41 degrees
- Eveleth: 42 degrees
- Roseau: 43 degrees
- Ely: 43 degrees
- Alexandria: 44 degrees
- Brainerd: 44 degrees
- Rush City: 45 degrees
- Grand Marais: 45 degrees
- St. Cloud: 45 degrees
- Hutchinson: 45 degrees
- Mankato: 46 degrees
- Litchfield: 46 degrees
- Redwood Falls: 47 degrees
- Rochester: 48 degrees
- Albert LEa: 48 degrees
- Red Wing: 50 degrees
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 51 degrees
Minnesota weather forecast
Forecast for Aug. 25, 2025. (FOX 9)
What to expect:
A bright and cool Monday starts the workweek with below-average temperatures across the state. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s in Minnesota, with the Twin Cities metro topping out near 70 degrees.
Expect plenty of sunshine mixed with a few passing clouds, along with a light northwest breeze at 10-15 mph.
Overnight, skies stay partly cloudy with calmer winds of around 5 mph. Temperatures dip into the upper 40s and low 50s, bringing another cooler night.
What's next:
A warming trend begins Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-70s under less breezy conditions. By Wednesday, temperatures reach the upper 70s as humidity levels start to rise.
Another cold front slides through midweek, bringing temperatures back into the low and mid-70s, where they will hold through the weekend.
Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
The weekly forecast. (FOX 9)