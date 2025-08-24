Here's how low temperatures got across MN on Sunday morning

article

The Brief Temperatures in Minnesota were much cooler on Sunday morning than on typical days in August. A northwest breeze is keeping temperatures across the state down. The week ahead is expected to be dry and sunny.



Minnesota residents woke up to a cool Sunday morning that felt like autumn in August.

The National Weather Service said to expect a fall-like day with temperatures in the 60s.

Cold temperatures across Minnesota on Sunday

By the numbers:

Here's how cool temperatures got across Minnesota cities early Sunday morning:

Chanhassen, 56 degrees

Alexandria, 52 degrees

Little Falls, 51 degrees

Mora, 52 degrees

St. Cloud, 52 degrees

Madison, 52 degrees

Wilmar, 52 degrees

St. Croix Falls, 52 degrees

Hutchinson, 52 degrees

Twin Cities, 55 degrees

Red Wing, 52 degrees

Mankato, 54 degrees

Albert Lea, 51 degrees

Duluth, 61 degrees

White Bear Lake, 63 degrees

Osseo, 65 degrees

St. Paul, 63 degrees