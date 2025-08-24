Expand / Collapse search

Here's how low temperatures got across MN on Sunday morning

By
Published  August 24, 2025 5:00pm CDT
Weather
FOX 9
Photo taken by the National Weather Service on Sunday morning.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • Temperatures in Minnesota were much cooler on Sunday morning than on typical days in August.
    • A northwest breeze is keeping temperatures across the state down.
    • The week ahead is expected to be dry and sunny.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota residents woke up to a cool Sunday morning that felt like autumn in August. 

The National Weather Service said to expect a fall-like day with temperatures in the 60s. 

Cold temperatures across Minnesota on Sunday

By the numbers:

Here's how cool temperatures got across Minnesota cities early Sunday morning: 

  • Chanhassen, 56 degrees
  • Alexandria, 52 degrees
  • Little Falls, 51 degrees
  • Mora, 52 degrees
  • St. Cloud, 52 degrees
  • Madison, 52 degrees
  • Wilmar, 52 degrees
  • St. Croix Falls, 52 degrees
  • Hutchinson, 52 degrees
  • Twin Cities, 55 degrees
  • Red Wing, 52 degrees
  • Mankato, 54 degrees
  • Albert Lea, 51 degrees
  • Duluth, 61 degrees
  • White Bear Lake, 63 degrees
  • Osseo, 65 degrees
  • St. Paul, 63 degrees

The Source: This story uses information from the National Weather Service.

