Here's how low temperatures got across MN on Sunday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota residents woke up to a cool Sunday morning that felt like autumn in August.
The National Weather Service said to expect a fall-like day with temperatures in the 60s.
Cold temperatures across Minnesota on Sunday
By the numbers:
Here's how cool temperatures got across Minnesota cities early Sunday morning:
- Chanhassen, 56 degrees
- Alexandria, 52 degrees
- Little Falls, 51 degrees
- Mora, 52 degrees
- St. Cloud, 52 degrees
- Madison, 52 degrees
- Wilmar, 52 degrees
- St. Croix Falls, 52 degrees
- Hutchinson, 52 degrees
- Twin Cities, 55 degrees
- Red Wing, 52 degrees
- Mankato, 54 degrees
- Albert Lea, 51 degrees
- Duluth, 61 degrees
- White Bear Lake, 63 degrees
- Osseo, 65 degrees
- St. Paul, 63 degrees
The Source: This story uses information from the National Weather Service.