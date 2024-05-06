MN weather: Bright, mild, breezy Monday; rain arriving late into early Tuesday

Another warm day in Minnesota on Monday, but with added wind and clouds as a storm system develops west of Minnesota.

The high on Monday will be around 73 degrees in the Twin Cities, with widespread 70s and upper 60s across much of the state.

The storm system to the west of Minnesota will move into the area overnight into early Tuesday, bringing chances for overnight storms. The overnight low will dip down to around 56 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Rain will continue into the morning hours on Tuesday, but things will dry out by the afternoon in the Twin Cities as the storm moves into northern Minnesota. Storms could redevelop in the evening. The high on Tuesday is forecast to be just shy of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Stray rumbles are possible on Wednesday, with a high of around 70 degrees. Mild temperatures continue on Thursday, with a high of around 63 degrees.

