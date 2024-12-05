MN weather: Here's how cold it got Thursday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was a frigid start to the day on Thursday with temperatures dipping into the single digits and subzero wind chills across Minnesota.
A cold front brought bitterly cold temperatures to Minnesota on Wednesday as much of the state experienced strong winds, mixed precipitation, and falling temperatures. While the winds calmed down overnight, the colder temperatures stuck around, making it a cold start to the morning.
Much of Minnesota saw low temperatures in the single digits, with feels like temperatures in the teens. The warmest area of the state was in Grand Marais at 17 degrees, and a feels like temperature of 1 degree.
Cold temperatures
Pictured is a map of the lowest recorded temperatures on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (FOX 9)
Here are the lowest temperatures in Minnesota on Thursday morning.
- Morris: 0 degrees
- Windom: 1 degree
- Marshall: 1 degree
- New Ulm: 1 degree
- Alexandria: 1 degree
- Willmar: 1 degree
- Detroit Lakes: 3 degrees
- Bemidji: 3 degrees
- Mankato: 3 degrees
- Hutchinson: 4 degrees
- Owatonna: 4 degrees
- Rochester: 4 degrees
- Saint Cloud: 5 degrees
- Cambridge: 5 degrees
- MSP: 6 degrees
- Faribault: 7 degrees
- Hibbing: 7 degrees
- Brainerd: 7 degrees
- Duluth: 8 degrees
- Red Wing: 9 degrees
- Hinckley: 9 degrees
- International Falls: 9 degrees
- Ely: 10 degrees
- Grand Marais: 17 degrees
Subzero wind chills
Pictured is a map with some of the lowest recorded wind chills on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (FOX 9)
Here are some of the lowest wind chills recorded on Thursday morning.
- New Ulm: 18 below zero
- Windom: 17 below zero
- Morris: 17 below zero
- Willmar: 17 below zero
- Detroit Lakes: 17 below zero
- Alexandria: 16 below zero
- MSP: 15 below zero
- Mankato: 15 below zero
- Owatonna: 15 below zero
- Hutchinson: 14 below zero
- Saint Cloud: 14 below zero
- Hibbing: 13 below zero
- Cambridge: 12 below zero
- Bemidji: 12 below zero
- Brainerd: 11 below zero
- Duluth: 11 below zero
- Hinckley: 11 below zero
- Faribault: 9 below zero
- International falls: 7 below zero
- Winona: 7 below zero
- Red Wing: 5 below zero
- Ely: 5 below zero
- Grand Marais: 1 degree
Thursday forecast
The day starts cloudy and cold with temperatures in the single digits and subzero wind chills due to a northwest breeze at 5-15 mph. As the day progresses, the wind will ease, and the cloud cover will try and break for a brighter afternoon.
Temperatures remain below average with widespread highs in the teens. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 18 degrees.
By the evening, temperatures will fall into the lower teens and single digits, but it will start warming overnight and into Friday morning.