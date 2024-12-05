Expand / Collapse search

MN weather: Here's how cold it got Thursday morning

By , and FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 5, 2024 11:49am CST
Weather
FOX 9

Frigid temperatures continue in Minnesota Thursday

Minnesota is getting its first taste of winter this season as bitterly cold temperatures and subzero wind chills persist Thursday morning. FOX 9's Bill Keller has more on what to expect and how people are handling the cold.

The Brief

    • A cold front moved through Minnesota on Wednesday, causing temperatures to plummet. 
    • The frigid temperatures stuck around Thursday morning, with lows in the single digits and subzero wind chills. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was a frigid start to the day on Thursday with temperatures dipping into the single digits and subzero wind chills across Minnesota. 

A cold front brought bitterly cold temperatures to Minnesota on Wednesday as much of the state experienced strong winds, mixed precipitation, and falling temperatures. While the winds calmed down overnight, the colder temperatures stuck around, making it a cold start to the morning. 

Much of Minnesota saw low temperatures in the single digits, with feels like temperatures in the teens. The warmest area of the state was in Grand Marais at 17 degrees, and a feels like temperature of 1 degree. 

Cold temperatures 

Pictured is a map of the lowest recorded temperatures on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (FOX 9)

Here are the lowest temperatures in Minnesota on Thursday morning.

  • Morris: 0 degrees
  • Windom: 1 degree
  • Marshall: 1 degree
  • New Ulm: 1 degree
  • Alexandria: 1 degree
  • Willmar: 1 degree
  • Detroit Lakes: 3 degrees
  • Bemidji: 3 degrees
  • Mankato: 3 degrees
  • Hutchinson: 4 degrees
  • Owatonna: 4 degrees
  • Rochester: 4 degrees
  • Saint Cloud: 5 degrees
  • Cambridge: 5 degrees
  • MSP: 6 degrees
  • Faribault: 7 degrees
  • Hibbing: 7 degrees
  • Brainerd: 7 degrees
  • Duluth: 8 degrees
  • Red Wing: 9 degrees
  • Hinckley: 9 degrees
  • International Falls: 9 degrees
  • Ely: 10 degrees
  • Grand Marais: 17 degrees

Subzero wind chills 

Pictured is a map with some of the lowest recorded wind chills on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (FOX 9)

Here are some of the lowest wind chills recorded on Thursday morning. 

  • New Ulm: 18 below zero
  • Windom: 17 below zero
  • Morris: 17 below zero
  • Willmar: 17 below zero
  • Detroit Lakes: 17 below zero
  • Alexandria: 16 below zero
  • MSP: 15 below zero
  • Mankato: 15 below zero
  • Owatonna: 15 below zero
  • Hutchinson: 14 below zero
  • Saint Cloud: 14 below zero
  • Hibbing: 13 below zero
  • Cambridge: 12 below zero
  • Bemidji: 12 below zero
  • Brainerd: 11 below zero
  • Duluth: 11 below zero
  • Hinckley: 11 below zero
  • Faribault: 9 below zero
  • International falls: 7 below zero
  • Winona: 7 below zero
  • Red Wing: 5 below zero
  • Ely: 5 below zero
  • Grand Marais: 1 degree

Thursday forecast

The day starts cloudy and cold with temperatures in the single digits and subzero wind chills due to a northwest breeze at 5-15 mph. As the day progresses, the wind will ease, and the cloud cover will try and break for a brighter afternoon. 

Temperatures remain below average with widespread highs in the teens. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 18 degrees. 

By the evening, temperatures will fall into the lower teens and single digits, but it will start warming overnight and into Friday morning. 

MN weather: Calmer but cold Thursday

Thursday is a much calmer day, with lighter breezes and a brighter afternoon. However, it will be cold, with subzero wind chills in the morning and widespread highs in the teens. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has your forecast.