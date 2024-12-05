MN weather: Here's how cold it got Thursday morning

The Brief A cold front moved through Minnesota on Wednesday, causing temperatures to plummet. The frigid temperatures stuck around Thursday morning, with lows in the single digits and subzero wind chills.



It was a frigid start to the day on Thursday with temperatures dipping into the single digits and subzero wind chills across Minnesota.

A cold front brought bitterly cold temperatures to Minnesota on Wednesday as much of the state experienced strong winds, mixed precipitation, and falling temperatures. While the winds calmed down overnight, the colder temperatures stuck around, making it a cold start to the morning.

Much of Minnesota saw low temperatures in the single digits, with feels like temperatures in the teens. The warmest area of the state was in Grand Marais at 17 degrees, and a feels like temperature of 1 degree.

Pictured is a map of the lowest recorded temperatures on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (FOX 9)

Here are the lowest temperatures in Minnesota on Thursday morning.

Morris: 0 degrees

Windom: 1 degree

Marshall: 1 degree

New Ulm: 1 degree

Alexandria: 1 degree

Willmar: 1 degree

Detroit Lakes: 3 degrees

Bemidji: 3 degrees

Mankato: 3 degrees

Hutchinson: 4 degrees

Owatonna: 4 degrees

Rochester: 4 degrees

Saint Cloud: 5 degrees

Cambridge: 5 degrees

MSP: 6 degrees

Faribault: 7 degrees

Hibbing: 7 degrees

Brainerd: 7 degrees

Duluth: 8 degrees

Red Wing: 9 degrees

Hinckley: 9 degrees

International Falls: 9 degrees

Ely: 10 degrees

Grand Marais: 17 degrees

Pictured is a map with some of the lowest recorded wind chills on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (FOX 9)

Here are some of the lowest wind chills recorded on Thursday morning.

New Ulm: 18 below zero

Windom: 17 below zero

Morris: 17 below zero

Willmar: 17 below zero

Detroit Lakes: 17 below zero

Alexandria: 16 below zero

MSP: 15 below zero

Mankato: 15 below zero

Owatonna: 15 below zero

Hutchinson: 14 below zero

Saint Cloud: 14 below zero

Hibbing: 13 below zero

Cambridge: 12 below zero

Bemidji: 12 below zero

Brainerd: 11 below zero

Duluth: 11 below zero

Hinckley: 11 below zero

Faribault: 9 below zero

International falls: 7 below zero

Winona: 7 below zero

Red Wing: 5 below zero

Ely: 5 below zero

Grand Marais: 1 degree

The day starts cloudy and cold with temperatures in the single digits and subzero wind chills due to a northwest breeze at 5-15 mph. As the day progresses, the wind will ease, and the cloud cover will try and break for a brighter afternoon.

Temperatures remain below average with widespread highs in the teens. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 18 degrees.

By the evening, temperatures will fall into the lower teens and single digits, but it will start warming overnight and into Friday morning.