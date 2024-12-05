Minnesota weather: Cold but much calmer on Thursday

The Brief It's a frigid start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the single digits and subzero wind chills. The wind will ease, but it will still be a cold day with widespread highs in the teens. Warmer weather will arrive this weekend with highs in the 40s.



Thursday will be calmer and brighter, but cold, with widespread highs in the teens.

Thursday forecast

The day starts cloudy and cold with temperatures in the single digits and subzero wind chills due to a northwest breeze at 5-15 mph. As the day progresses, the wind will ease, and the cloud cover will try and break for a brighter afternoon.

Temperatures remain below average with widespread highs in the teens. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 18 degrees.

By the evening, temperatures will fall into the lower teens and single digits, but it will start warming overnight and into Friday morning.

Looking ahead

Friday will be mostly cloudy but slightly warmer with widespread highs in the mid to upper 20s. Parts of southern Minnesota may see temperatures climb into the lower 30s.

A warming trend begins this weekend as the wind shifts to the southwest. Saturday’s highs are expected to reach around 40 degrees, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s by Sunday.

Looking into next week, flurries are possible on Monday as temperatures linger in the mid-30s before colder conditions arrive on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: