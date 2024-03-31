MN weather: Cloud cover with light winds on Easter

Easter Sunday is expected to be a cloudy one, with light winds breezing through the metro area.

Temperatures are expected to hold steady in the mid-40s in the metro area, with a chance of light sprinkles coming through around 3 p.m.

Monday is expected to have a light wintry mix in the metro before sunshine and warmer temperatures return. That mix is forecasted to be mostly light rain.

Southern Minnesota will also have a shot at light rain showers. A few areas are expected to get a light snow/wintry mix on Monday, with possibly up to a half-inch of fresh snow. More sunshine returns by Tuesday with sun-filled sky conditions expected with warmer temperatures throughout the rest of the week.