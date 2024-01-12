Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
12
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Minnesota weather: Accumulating snow arrives Friday for many; frigid and windy weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wintry weather will arrive in Minnesota on Friday. Here's what to expect. 

A double area of low-pressure will lead to slightly lesser snow totals across central Minnesota Friday, but this system will have big impacts across the upper Midwest. A blizzard warning is in effect for southwestern Minnesota, and heavy snow is likely in southeastern Minnesota. Light to moderate snow, as well as blowing snow, is in the forecast for the Twin Cities metro. 

MN weather: Measurable snow for Friday

The winter storm system is moving into south Minnesota Friday morning and will reach the Twin Cities metro by the afternoon. The high on Friday is 19 degrees, but it will likely feel much colder. Temperatures will plummet to single digits with lows below zero for the weekend.

Timeline of Friday's snow

Wintry weather will lift northward into southern Minnesota on Friday, but it'll take a little while to reach the Twin Cities. Snow will sputter to a start around the lunch hour in the Twin Cities. Snow will be persistent through Friday night and potentially into Saturday, before winding down Saturday evening and Saturday night. 

Here's a look at what will fall when:

  • Friday afternoon: Midday flakes to light snow, with about an inch possible in the Twin Cities metro.
  • Friday night: Steady light snow, with 1-3 inches possible.
  • Saturday: Flakes gradually exit, with 1–2 inches of snow possible.
Image 1 of 4

 

 

How much snow will we get? 

(FOX 9)

The highest snow totals will be across southeastern Minnesota, with 5-8 inches or more of snow possible. 

The Twin Cities could see anywhere from 2–5 inches of snow, while western and central Minnesota could see an inch or two. Northern Minnesota will likely see less than an inch of snow with this round of wintry weather. 

Temperatures continue to fall this weekend

Image 1 of 3

 

After the snow, get ready for some cold. 

The high on Friday will be around 19 degrees in the Twin Cities. And then it gets colder. Saturday's high will be around 5 degrees. Then a high of 0 is in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, with wind chills in the 15-30 below zero range. 

Here's the seven-day forecast: