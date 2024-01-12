Minnesota weather: Accumulating snow arrives Friday for many; frigid and windy weekend

Wintry weather will arrive in Minnesota on Friday. Here's what to expect.

A double area of low-pressure will lead to slightly lesser snow totals across central Minnesota Friday, but this system will have big impacts across the upper Midwest. A blizzard warning is in effect for southwestern Minnesota, and heavy snow is likely in southeastern Minnesota. Light to moderate snow, as well as blowing snow, is in the forecast for the Twin Cities metro.

Timeline of Friday's snow

Wintry weather will lift northward into southern Minnesota on Friday, but it'll take a little while to reach the Twin Cities. Snow will sputter to a start around the lunch hour in the Twin Cities. Snow will be persistent through Friday night and potentially into Saturday, before winding down Saturday evening and Saturday night.

Here's a look at what will fall when:

Friday afternoon: Midday flakes to light snow, with about an inch possible in the Twin Cities metro.

Friday night: Steady light snow, with 1-3 inches possible.

Saturday: Flakes gradually exit, with 1–2 inches of snow possible.

The highest snow totals will be across southeastern Minnesota, with 5-8 inches or more of snow possible.

The Twin Cities could see anywhere from 2–5 inches of snow, while western and central Minnesota could see an inch or two. Northern Minnesota will likely see less than an inch of snow with this round of wintry weather.

Temperatures continue to fall this weekend

After the snow, get ready for some cold.

The high on Friday will be around 19 degrees in the Twin Cities. And then it gets colder. Saturday's high will be around 5 degrees. Then a high of 0 is in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, with wind chills in the 15-30 below zero range.

