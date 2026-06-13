Wild horses in Anoka County found after sheriff's office asks public for help
article
ANOKA CO., Minn. (FOX 9) - The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says two wild horses are safe after they escaped their enclosure.
Wild horses in Anoka County
What they're saying:
The horses got loose somewhere in the northern part of Anoka County, and authorities asked for help from experienced horse handlers to recover them.
The sheriff's office says the two recently-acquired horses are untrained and escaped their new enclosure before they could begin gentling.
The horses were found later in the afternoon.
The post from the sheriff's office can be seen below:
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.