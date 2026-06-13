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Minneapolis triple shooting leaves woman dead, 2 other people injured

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 13, 2026 10:41 AM CDT
Published June 13, 2026 10:41 AM CDT
article

Police respond to the scene of a shooting in Minneapolis.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Minneapolis police are investigating a triple shooting that left a woman in her 30s dead.
    • A man and a woman in their 40s were also shot but are expected to survive.
    • The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Golden Valley Road.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting in north Minneapolis left a woman dead and two other people injured on Golden Valley Road. 

Triple shooting in Minneapolis

What we know:

Minneapolis police said they responded to a call in the 2700 block of Golden Valley Road at 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. 

A man in his 40s, who police say had non-life threatening gunshot wounds, approached paramedics for help and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. 

Officers then determined the shooting may have been related to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1400 block of Golden Valley Road. Officers responded to that area and found a second victim, a woman in her 40s, who also had non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. 

Officers then found the scene of the shooting and discovered a third victim, a woman in her 30s, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting. 

Authorities have not released any information on any possible suspects. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis