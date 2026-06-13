Minneapolis triple shooting leaves woman dead, 2 other people injured

article

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a triple shooting that left a woman in her 30s dead. A man and a woman in their 40s were also shot but are expected to survive. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Golden Valley Road.



A shooting in north Minneapolis left a woman dead and two other people injured on Golden Valley Road.

Triple shooting in Minneapolis

What we know:

Minneapolis police said they responded to a call in the 2700 block of Golden Valley Road at 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

A man in his 40s, who police say had non-life threatening gunshot wounds, approached paramedics for help and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

Officers then determined the shooting may have been related to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1400 block of Golden Valley Road. Officers responded to that area and found a second victim, a woman in her 40s, who also had non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

Officers then found the scene of the shooting and discovered a third victim, a woman in her 30s, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

Authorities have not released any information on any possible suspects.