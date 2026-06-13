Northern Minnesota motorcycle crash leaves Saginaw man dead

The Brief Emergency crews responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in Industrial Township in St. Louis County on Friday. A 56-year-old man from Saginaw, Minnesota died at the scene after his motorcycle left the road and overturned. The man’s identity has not been released, and the crash remains under investigation.



Authorities are investigating after a man died in a motorcycle crash in Industrial Township on Friday evening.

Emergency response to motorcycle crash in Industrial Township

What we know:

Emergency responders were called around 7 p.m. to the area near Industrial Road and Hemman Lane for a report of a motorcycle crash with an injured rider.

The initial investigation shows the motorcycle was heading east and failed to make a left-hand curve, left the roadway, and overturned in the ditch.

The 56-year-old man from Saginaw, Minnesota was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.

Multiple agencies, including the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Industrial Township Fire Department, Grand Lake Fire Department, Cloquet Fire/Ambulance Service, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Rescue Squad, assisted at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man's name or additional details about what may have caused the crash. It is also not yet clear if any other vehicles were involved or if weather played a role.