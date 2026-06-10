Restaurant owner faces backlash after saying he’d prefer to hire men over women

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The Brief Angelini's Ristorante owner, Tony Angelini, faces backlash for a YouTube video that outlines his preference for hiring male over female workers. Community members are organizing a protest and calling for a boycott of the restaurant. Wisconsin officials say gender-based hiring preferences are illegal under state law.



A restaurant owner’s comments about his preference for hiring male servers over women have sparked outrage and plans for a protest in Wisconsin.

Restaurant owner’s video sparks backlash

What we know:

Tony Angelini, owner of Angelini's Ristorante on Highway 35 in Onalaska, Wisconsin, posted a 10-minute YouTube video where he and three other men discussed why the restaurant prefers to employ male servers than female servers.

In the video, Angelini said he prefers "hiring male over female all f****** day" and described female employees as "drama b******" who just b**** about everything."

He also cited what he called "biological factors" affecting women’s work performance, saying, "When they're on that time of the month, forget about it. Nobody can talk to them."

Dig deeper:

Matt Johnson, another man in the video, suggested female servers create problems with male customers.

Carm Fiore, also featured in the clip, claimed women cannot handle workplace stress as effectively as men, saying, "When they get overwhelmed, they can't deal with the stress, and they overreact a lot."

Why you should care:

Angelini recently defended his statements to a local news outlet, arguing that male servers provide better customer service and generate more revenue, saying male servers "pay attention more to details" and remain "professional" without creating workplace drama.

"I don't give a f*** if you want to call me sexist. I don't give a f*** if I'm prejudiced," Angelini said.

Big picture view:

The video quickly drew criticism from viewers, with many calling the comments discriminatory toward women.

In comments sections, the video sparked ongoing debate about workplace discrimination and gender equality in the service industry, with some calling for a boycott of Angelini's Ristorante.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it is unlawful discrimination when sex or gender motivates employment decisions. State law prohibits discrimination in recruitment, hiring, job assignments, pay, leave or benefits, promotion, licensing or union membership, training, layoff and firing, harassment, and other employment-related actions.

What's next:

Angelini has since clarified that while he prefers hiring male servers, he would hire female employees if they applied. He said he currently employs a female worker on a call-in basis who has a full-time job elsewhere and is looking for part-time help on weekends.

The video remains online, and Angelini says he has no plans to take it down.

Meanwhile, area residents are organizing a protest, with demonstrators planning to gather at the nearby roundabout on Highway 35 on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook event post.