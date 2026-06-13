Fatal Bloomington crash involved 3 vehicles, including semi-truck

The Brief Three vehicles crashed on Interstate 494 in Bloomington early Saturday morning. Two SUVs collided, and later, a semi-truck crashed into one of the SUVs. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash was fatal.



The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash in Bloomington Saturday morning involving three vehicles was fatal.

Bloomington fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 4:18 a.m. a 25-year-old man driving a Honda CR-V was traveling westbound on Interstate 494 (I-494) near Highway 100 in the far right lane.

At the same time, a 64-year-old man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on I-494 in the center right lane, and at some point, the two vehicles collided into each other, law enforcement says.

The Jeep came to rest in the left lane facing the median. A 49-year-old man driving a semi-truck then crashed into the Jeep.

State Patrol says the crash was fatal.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said who has died or who was injured. None of the drivers or passengers have been named.

It is not clear what led to the two SUVs crashing into each other.

More information is expected to be released by State Patrol.