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Minnesota weather: Statewide crash numbers during snowstorm released

By
Published  March 15, 2026 1:00pm CDT
Winter Weather
FOX 9
Minnesota snowstorm: Deputy warns of road conditions

Minnesota snowstorm: Deputy warns of road conditions

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Tyson Donnelly urges residents to stay off the roads due to challenging road conditions.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota State Patrol reported several crashes in the early hours of Sunday, March 15.
    • Several more crashes were reported on Saturday, March 14, including one fatal crash.
    • This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) shared crash numbers as a winter storm works its way across the state.

As of Sunday afternoon there have been 96 property damage crashes, four injury crashes, 15 spin outs, 318 vehicles off the road and eight jackknifed semi-trucks during this weekend's winter storm. 

Minnesota crashes during winter storm

By the numbers:

MSP reports that from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, there were 28 property damage crashes one injury crash, six spin outs, 141 vehicles off the road and one jackknifed semi. 

Between midnight and 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, there were 21 property damage crashes, one injury crash, five spin outs, 70 vehicles off the road and six jackknifed semis, the 

From midnight to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, there were 137 property damage crashes, 21 injury crashes, 1 fatal crash, 8 spin outs and 29 vehicles off the road. 

READ MORE: I-35 to close in southern MN, Iowa due to snowstorm

This story will be updated as more statewide crash data is released. 

Winter storm impacts travel

The backstory:

Dangerous to impossible driving conditions are possible Sunday afternoon. Difficult driving conditions could continue into Monday.

The snowstorm has caused widespread travel impacts in Minnesota and Iowa. There is an 11-county no-travel advisory across MnDOT's District 6 in southeast Minnesota due to the storm, including: Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.

MnDOT says: "Snowplows are having difficulty in current conditions but will remain on the roads at this time. Current rates of snow are covering roads faster than snowplows can clear a driving lane."

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. and information from the Minnesota State Patrol. 

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