Minneapolis students face travel chaos amid flight delays

The Brief Minnehaha Academy students faced multiple flight delays at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport due to the winter storm. The group is heading to Europe for a service trip. They finally boarded a flight to London on Sunday.



A group of Minnehaha Academy students experienced a weekend of travel delays as they attempted to leave the Twin Cities for an overseas service trip.

Flight delays for Minnehaha Academy students

What we know:

The students were initially scheduled to depart on at about 6 p.m. Friday, but were rescheduled multiple times due to pilot availability. They were finally able to board a flight on Sunday.

"We were supposed to leave yesterday? Or wait, it was two days ago. Friday. Actually, we were supposed to leave Friday around like 6 p.m. and then we didn't have all three of our pilots. Then we got to get rescheduled to yesterday at 6. Then we got rescheduled again to today at 6," said Leeanna Pineda, a junior at Minnehaha Academy.

The students are part of a service trip organized by Minnehaha Academy Upper School, aiming to embrace different cultures and provide service.

"We have a group of 10 from Minnehaha Academy Upper School for a week called CFE. CFE stands for core formation experience, and we send our students out every March, the week before spring break, to local, national and international trips to learn about the world around us, and communities, and learn more about ourselves," said Julie Johnson, a teacher at Minnehaha Academy Upper School.

Trip itinerary and adjustments

The backstory:

Julie Johnson said the group of 10 students is heading to Bratislava, Slovakia and Vienna, Austria. They plan to visit the CS Lewis school, a sister school in Bratislava. Due to the delays, Johnson is working on extending the trip by two days.

"Obviously, like, I'm very, like, disappointed and like, frustrated, also, like, very excited to still go on this trip. And I thank for, like, the Delta team for like, being able to work and like, get us on this flight," said Elsa Piatt.

"There's nothing we can really do, which kind of is just like, even more frustrating," said Elsa Sjogren.

What's next:

The students finally boarded the plane, ready for takeoff, and are now on their way to London.