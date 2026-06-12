Williams Arena renamed 'The Barn,' U of M announces collaboration with Blue Cross and Blue Shield

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The Brief The University of Minnesota announced the renaming of Williams Arena to "The Barn." This comes as the university says it is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota in a 10-year collaboration aimed at advancing community health. The home of Gopher basketball originally opened in 1928 as the Minnesota Field House before it became known as Williams Arena from 1950 to 2026.



The University of Minnesota (U of M) announced the basketball arena at its Twin Cities campus will now be known as "The Barn" after being called Williams Arena since 1950.

Williams Arena renamed ‘The Barn’

What they're saying:

A news release from the U of M said "The Barn" was the beloved nickname of the Gopher basketball arena before the university officially recognized it.

The renaming is part of what the university is calling a "landmark agreement" between Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which includes a 10-year collaboration aimed at advancing community health and connection throughout the state.

The backstory:

The home of Gopher basketball originally opened in 1928 as the Minnesota Field House.

It became known as Williams Arena starting in 1950 and kept the name for 76 years.

One of the best nicknames for any college sports arena, it will now officially be called "The Barn".

What's next:

U of M officials say "The Barn" will continue to "thrive as a hub for campus and community connection for generations to come."