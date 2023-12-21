Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Winter solstice begins with well above average warmth

Temperatures however around freezing to begin Thursday morning, before highs begin to climb up into the 40s. Clouds will remain throughout the day and into Friday, as the warm weather continues throughout most of Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - On the first day of winter solstice, the weather gave to us – temperatures well above average.

Thursday morning begins cloudy with temperatures hovering around the freezing point of 32 degrees, and will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day before becoming thicker and damp for most of the state.

Highs will climb to the lower 40s, with northern Minnesota staying in the upper 30s.

Patchy fog and drizzle will roll in overnight, as Friday climbs back into the 40s and presents rain throughout the day.

Keep an eye on the weekend, when warm weather into the 50s could potentially break records.

