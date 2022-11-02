Minnesota weather: Windy warmth could break record Wednesday

The late summer-like weather on Wednesday, November 2, could set a record for the date.

A high of around 75 degrees is possible in the Twin Cities metro, but it'll be windy, with gusts of 15-40 mph across much of the upper Midwest. The winds from the south will help pop temperatures up into record-high territory Wednesday afternoon.

The record for November 2 is 72 degrees, set in 1978. Warmth to start November is becoming a lot more common, though. FOX 9's Cody Matz has the details:

Overnight Wednesday, lows will drop to about 58 degrees – which is about 10 degrees above our average high for this time of year.

Thursday will be a bit cooler with more cloud cover, but still will see warmer-than-seasonable highs of around 69 degrees for the Twin Cities metro. Showers will start to develop after sunset thanks to a cold front moving across the state.

More seasonable weather is expected to end the work week, with highs in the mid to upper 40s for the Twin Cities. This weekend, rain showers are possible on Saturday, but the sun will return for Sunday.