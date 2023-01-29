Minnesota weather: Wind chill advisory for Sunday; even colder on Monday

The frigid temperatures are sticking around as wind chill advisories are issued for most of the state on Sunday.

The end of the weekend will be frigid. Saturday topped out at 7 degrees, but most of Minnesota will wake up to sub-zero temperatures on Sunday.

Counties in northwestern Minnesota are under a wind chill warning with feels like temperature reaching as low as -40 degrees. The rest of the state is not much warmer, with a wind chill advisory leaving temperatures feeling like -25 to -30 degrees.

Minnesota under a wind chill advisory or warning for cold temperatures on Sunday.

Sunday’s actual temperatures will only reach about 5 degrees, but there will be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures drop even more for the start of the work week with Monday’s high at 2 degrees and wind chills feeling more like -30 degrees.

Temperatures will slowly warm into the double digits on Tuesday for the remainder of the week, but the lows will still be in the sub-zeros. By the weekend, we could see temperatures warm back into the 20s.