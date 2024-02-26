Minnesota weather: Wild weather week begins with record warmth then possible snow

A wild week of weather is in store for Minnesota, beginning with record warmth Monday and possible snow and cold temperatures by Tuesday going into Wednesday.

Southern breezes will make Monday windy and warm. Record warmth and sunny skies are expected Monday with a high temperature of 64 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, and temperatures in the high 50s to mid 60s for most of Minnesota.

By Tuesday, cold air is expected to start creeping across the state, possibly bringing some snow along with it. By Tuesday evening, temperatures could drop into the low 20s, with a possible slushy snow burst.

Wednesday the cold temperatures could linger with an expected high temperature in the low 20s. The warm weather is expected to return by the end of the week towards the start of March.

Here is your seven-day forecast: