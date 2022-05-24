Minnesota weather: Wet, chilly Wednesday, with an inch or more of rain possible

Widespread rain is expected across much of Minnesota on Wednesday, which could dump an inch or more of rain in the Twin Cities and points south and east.

Tuesday will be pleasant with a high of around 68 degrees in the Twin Cities. Overnight lows will be around 50 degrees in the Twin Cities, and that's right about where the high will be on Wednesday.

Widespread rain is expected to move into the Twin Cities sometime after midnight, and it'll spread northward, all the way to the North Shore into the early part of Wednesday.

Rain will be pretty steady for much of the day Wednesday, with the Twin Cities, and areas south and east, including Rochester, Mankato, Red Wing and Eau Claire, picking up an inch or more of rain. Communities along Lake Superior in Minnesota's Arrowhead could see a half-inch to an inch of rain.