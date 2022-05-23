Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota forecast: Milder temps Monday; warmer for Memorial Day weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:38AM
Fresh clouds build Monday with highs in the mid-60s. Monday night will be cloudy and cool, with a low of 48 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday will be pleasant enough with a high of 67 and patchy clouds. Wednesday's high is in the 50s with rain in the forecast.

(FOX 9) - Monday will be warmer with patchy clouds building into the afternoon. And the forecast is looking promising for Memorial Day weekend. 

After a few days of temperatures in the 50s, the high on Monday climbs back into the mid-60s for the Twin Cities. However, overnight it’ll be cooler than average with lows in the upper 50s. 

Tuesday will see a high of 67 degrees in the Twin Cities and partly cloudy skies. However, showers will start to roll into the area Tuesday night, leading to a cool and wet Wednesday. The high Wednesday is in the 50s. 

There’s good news in the forecast for Memorial Day weekend. It brings a warming trend, with highs in the upper 70s into the 80s. The highs Friday and Saturday are around 77 degrees, while a more typical summer day is in store Sunday, with highs around 80 degrees. 

There is a stray drip possible Saturday and a slight chance of rumble on Sunday. 

