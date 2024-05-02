Minnesota weather: Wet and cool Thursday ahead of warmer Friday

It’ll likely be another wet Thursday as rain moves northeast across the Twin Cities metro area.

The afternoon is expected to be dryer but still damp overall with some leftover mist and drizzle.

Temperatures are projected to have an afternoon high of 54 degrees. Clouds are forecast to linger during the evening hours with temperatures falling between the high 30s and low-to-mid-40s.

Friday morning will likely feature some early fog before clearing to reveal a bright and warmer midday with temperatures expected to be in the 70s.

Clouds are expected to increase Friday evening, likely leading to some scattered drips in the western part of the state.

Another band of light rain is forecast to hit the metro area Saturday morning.

Here's the seven-day forecast: