Minnesota weather: Here's how warm it'll get this weekend

Thursday may be a bit chilly, but spring-like temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend.

The high on Thursday will be around 37 degrees in the Twin Cities, but it will feel warmer than Wednesday with less wind and more sun.

However, a change in the weather pattern is coming, which will bring warmer weather and sunshine to Minnesota for the weekend and into next week.

The high on Friday will be about 50 degrees with the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota, while western and northern Minnesota will see highs in the 30s and 40s.

The weekend forecast features our first 60s of the season.

The first 60s of the season are expected on Saturday, when the high will reach around 61 degrees in the Twin Cities. The day will feature warm sunshine with a few clouds and a southern breeze.

Sunday will be another beautiful day, with patchy clouds and a high of around 63 degrees in the Twin Cities. A stray evening shower is possible, though.

The warm weather continues into next week. Monday is looking gorgeous, with plenty of sunshine and a high of around 68 degrees.

Tuesday will be even warmer, with a high of around 75 degrees and sunshine. Wednesday's high will be around 73 degrees.

The average high this time of year is 52 degrees, with a low of 34 degrees.