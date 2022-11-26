Minnesota weather: Warm Saturday, cooler temps ahead

After a lovely, warm, and sunny Friday in the 50s, we're in store for more of the same for Saturday.

Morning temperatures only dropped to 40 degrees in the Metro, which is warmer than average highs this time of year. With abundant sunshine in store for Saturday afternoon, high temperatures will soar into the low 50s with a light wind out of the Southwest.

Get outside and enjoy this unseasonable weather this afternoon because winds will shift Saturday night, and our temperatures will head back to seasonable for the end of the weekend.

Sunday will reach a high in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s, with some clouds expected throughout the day.

Looking ahead to next week, things will start on a cloudy but quiet note for Monday, with highs around 40 degrees. Cooler temps will creep back, bringing our next chance of snow on Tuesday and even colder temperatures by mid-week.