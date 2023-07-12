Minnesota weather: Unsettled Wednesday, with isolated thunder possible

A stray drip or rumble is in the forecast on Wednesday, with clouds coming and going throughout the day.

The high will be around 77 degrees Wednesday. Overnight, there will be just a few clouds as conditions remain fairly quiet, with a low of around 61 degrees.

Humidity returns on Thursday. It'll be brighter and warmer with a high of 84 degrees. Late evening and overnight rumbles are possible, but any storms will be isolated.

Friday is looking muggy, with a high of 86 degrees and a better chance for some scattered storms.

Saturday will be a comfy 83 degrees, and Sunday is looking sunny with a high of 81 degrees.

Here is your seven-day forecast: