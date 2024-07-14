Minnesota weather: Twin Cities hits 90 degrees for first time this year

The Twin Cities and St. Cloud hit 90 degrees for the first time this year, after a rainy summer kept temperatures relatively cool.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), along with the St. Cloud Airport, recorded 90 degrees Sunday. The NWS's third climate site in Eau Claire, Wisconsin still has not hit that 90-degree mark.

NWS said this was the latest first 90-degree day at MSP since 1993, and for the St. Cloud Airport, it's the latest first 90-degree day since 2014.

On average, Minnesota gets 13 days of 90 degrees or higher, and last year Minnesota had 33 days of 90 degrees or higher.

Before temperatures got hot and humid on Sunday, severe storms hit the Twin Cities overnight. At MSP, wind gusts got up to 62 mph. A tornado was reported in Kenyon, Minnesota around 5 p.m. Saturday.

As of 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Xcel Energy said about 35,000 customers continue not to have power, but 75% of 135,000 affected customers have had their power restored.

Looking ahead, overnight Sunday, there is a slight chance for storms. By Monday morning, some storms are expected in the Twin Cities.