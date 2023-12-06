Minnesota weather: Turning brighter, warmer and breezy Wednesday; record warmth possible Thursday

Get ready for a warm-up, with record-high temperatures possible on Thursday.

Wednesday will turn brighter, warmer and breezy, with a high of around 45-47 degrees. Overnight, it'll be barely frozen with a low of 31 degrees.

Then it warms up for Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze. Near record warmth is in the forecast, with a high of around 53 degrees expected. The record high for the date is 54 degrees. It'll be warm again on Friday, with a high of around 49 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, highs in the 30s are in the forecast. Here's your seven-day forecast: