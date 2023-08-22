Minnesota weather: Triple-digit temperatures possible on Tuesday

There's a real possibility of the Twin Cities actually getting to 100 degrees on Tuesday.

The heat that's been building for several days to the south will move in on Tuesday. Temperatures will quickly climb and dew points will likely push the heat index over 110 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Heat exhaustion can occur in just 15 minutes when it's this hot. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning, effective at 11 a.m. Tuesday that goes through Wednesday evening for much of the southern half of Minnesota. More details on that here.

While a heat index of 100 degrees is pretty common for at least a few days a summer, getting the thermometer to hit triple digits is actually kind of rare. It's happened just eight times since 1990, including once last year. Even more rare is the time of year this is occurring. If the Twin Cities hit 100 degrees on Tuesday, it would be just the eighth time the Twin Cities has managed that in the month of August and the second latest in the year on record.

Another hot day Wednesday

A hot day is in store on Wednesday, too, with a high of around 98 degrees with a heat index of around 108 degrees.

But then it starts to cool off for the first day of the Minnesota State Fair, with a high of around 89 degrees on Thursday.

Much more tolerable weather is in the forecast for this coming weekend. Here's the seven-day forecast: