Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Minnesota weather: Triple-digit temperatures possible on Tuesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
Weather

Tuesday's Forecast: Feelin' hot, hot, hot

Tuesday's temps might hit 100 degrees with a heat index near 110. The extreme heat will stick around Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There's a real possibility of the Twin Cities actually getting to 100 degrees on Tuesday. 

The heat that's been building for several days to the south will move in on Tuesday. Temperatures will quickly climb and dew points will likely push the heat index over 110 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Heat exhaustion can occur in just 15 minutes when it's this hot. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning, effective at 11 a.m. Tuesday that goes through Wednesday evening for much of the southern half of Minnesota. More details on that here.

While a heat index of 100 degrees is pretty common for at least a few days a summer, getting the thermometer to hit triple digits is actually kind of rare. It's happened just eight times since 1990, including once last year. Even more rare is the time of year this is occurring. If the Twin Cities hit 100 degrees on Tuesday, it would be just the eighth time the Twin Cities has managed that in the month of August and the second latest in the year on record. 

Another hot day Wednesday

A hot day is in store on Wednesday, too, with a high of around 98 degrees with a heat index of around 108 degrees. 

But then it starts to cool off for the first day of the Minnesota State Fair, with a high of around 89 degrees on Thursday. 

Much more tolerable weather is in the forecast for this coming weekend. Here's the seven-day forecast: