Minnesota weather: Tracking the winter storm

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Central and Southern Minnesota beginning late Monday through Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon which is set to bring some impactful weather for much of the state.

Winter storm warnings stretch from The Twin Cites into southwest Minnesota and ice storm warnings are along I-90 and I-35 in south central Minnesota as a large storm winter storm brings a two-day winter mess to the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

For the Twin Cities: Light snow overnight will give way to a wintry mix Tuesday morning before turning to wet/heavy snow Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. We might see a brief break in the snow late Tuesday night before scattered flurries return.

Wednesday morning/afternoon: This type of storm with multiple mixed precipitation scenarios could turn into a possible commute buster Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, and Wednesday evening.