Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Jackson County
7
Ice Storm Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 8:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Brown County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Pope County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

Minnesota weather: Tracking the winter storm

By
Published 
Updated January 2, 2023 6:25PM
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Tracking winter storm, bringing snow and ice to state

A winter storm warning is in effect for the metro starting Monday night, as areas will see snow, while some areas to the south will face an ice storm.

(FOX 9) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Central and Southern Minnesota beginning late Monday through Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon which is set to bring some impactful weather for much of the state.

Winter storm warnings stretch from The Twin Cites into southwest Minnesota and ice storm warnings are along I-90 and I-35 in south central Minnesota as a large storm winter storm brings a two-day winter mess to the region Tuesday and Wednesday. 

For the Twin Cities: Light snow overnight will give way to a wintry mix Tuesday morning before turning to wet/heavy snow Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. We might see a brief break in the snow late Tuesday night before scattered flurries return.

Wednesday morning/afternoon: This type of storm with multiple mixed precipitation scenarios could turn into a possible commute buster Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, and Wednesday evening.