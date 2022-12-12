Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Lac Qui Parle County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Pope County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County

Minnesota weather: Timeline of what to expect with the wintry weather this week

Updated 4:50PM
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

Messy forecast: Heavy snow for some, mainly rain for others

This is a messy forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with some areas in heavy snow while others stay as mainly rain.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This is a messy forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with some areas in heavy snow while others stay as mainly rain. 

Here is a brief overview of the main colors on the map and the associated risks:

  • Purple: Winter storm warning, 4-8 inches of heavy snow
  • Blue: Winter weather advisory (includes the Twin Cities metro) — mainly rain day to evening wintry mix with perhaps 1 inches of sloppy snow

A look at the weather Tuesday into Wednesday. (FOX 9)

Twin Cities metro-specific on Tuesday

There is a slight chance of limited freezing rain in a wintry mix Tuesday morning that will fade into afternoon rain showers as temperatures rise into the mid-30s.

Northern Minnesota

Snow, heavy at times, from Tuesday afternoon into the evening will make for hazardous travel conditions.

Of note: This forecast also includes very strong winds out of the east-southeast, gusting 50 mph from noon Tuesday into the early evening.

A timeline of this week's wintry weather.

