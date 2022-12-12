Minnesota weather: Timeline of what to expect with the wintry weather this week

This is a messy forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with some areas in heavy snow while others stay as mainly rain.

Here is a brief overview of the main colors on the map and the associated risks:

Purple: Winter storm warning, 4-8 inches of heavy snow

Blue: Winter weather advisory (includes the Twin Cities metro) — mainly rain day to evening wintry mix with perhaps 1 inches of sloppy snow

A look at the weather Tuesday into Wednesday. (FOX 9)

Twin Cities metro-specific on Tuesday

There is a slight chance of limited freezing rain in a wintry mix Tuesday morning that will fade into afternoon rain showers as temperatures rise into the mid-30s.

Northern Minnesota

Snow, heavy at times, from Tuesday afternoon into the evening will make for hazardous travel conditions.

Of note: This forecast also includes very strong winds out of the east-southeast, gusting 50 mph from noon Tuesday into the early evening.

A timeline of this week's wintry weather.

Stay with FOX 9 for more on the forecast or download the FOX 9 Weather app for the latest.