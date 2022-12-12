Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Barron County, Chippewa County
9
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Pope County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 6:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Polk County

Minnesota weather: Wintry mess Tuesday, snow possible later this week

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Monday's forecast: Cloudy with highs in the mid 30s

A wintery mess could roll into the state tonight.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are a few rounds of wintry weather possible this week, which could cause problems on area roadways. 

Monday will be quiet and cloudy, with a high of 34 degrees and increasing breezes. Monday night will see steady temperatures in the low 30s. 

Any precipitation will hold off until late Monday night. As the system moves in, southwestern Minnesota will see a combination of freezing rain and sleet. This system will eventually push its way north and east, which will make for a wintry mess on Tuesday. 

The Twin Cities metro will stay mostly dry until Tuesday afternoon. The system may start as a touch of freezing rain, sleet and perhaps a few snowflakes in the metro, but will eventually switch over the rain. That being said, the ground is still frozen so any precipitation that does fall could spell slippery roads and sidewalks.

In the northern half of the state, including Brainerd, Duluth and Detroit Lakes, will see mostly snow, with 6+ inches of new snow possible. 

Wednesday will off a break in the action and be drier, though pockets of drizzle are possible. A high of around 38 degrees is expected for the Twin Cities metro. 

Then looking ahead, more precipitation – likely snow – is expected Thursday into Friday. Thursday's high will be around 34 degrees with a wintry mix likely for the day but then it turns to snow. The snow continues into Friday, with snow totals adding up to possibly a couple of inches – perhaps enough to shovel. The high on Friday will be around 28 degrees. 

After that, things get chillier. Teens for highs return on Sunday.

Stay with FOX 9 for more on the forecast or download the FOX 9 Weather app for the latest.

The seven-day forecast. (FOX 9)