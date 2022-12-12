Minnesota weather: Wintry mess Tuesday, snow possible later this week

There are a few rounds of wintry weather possible this week, which could cause problems on area roadways.

Monday will be quiet and cloudy, with a high of 34 degrees and increasing breezes. Monday night will see steady temperatures in the low 30s.

Any precipitation will hold off until late Monday night. As the system moves in, southwestern Minnesota will see a combination of freezing rain and sleet. This system will eventually push its way north and east, which will make for a wintry mess on Tuesday.

The Twin Cities metro will stay mostly dry until Tuesday afternoon. The system may start as a touch of freezing rain, sleet and perhaps a few snowflakes in the metro, but will eventually switch over the rain. That being said, the ground is still frozen so any precipitation that does fall could spell slippery roads and sidewalks.

In the northern half of the state, including Brainerd, Duluth and Detroit Lakes, will see mostly snow, with 6+ inches of new snow possible.

Wednesday will off a break in the action and be drier, though pockets of drizzle are possible. A high of around 38 degrees is expected for the Twin Cities metro.

Then looking ahead, more precipitation – likely snow – is expected Thursday into Friday. Thursday's high will be around 34 degrees with a wintry mix likely for the day but then it turns to snow. The snow continues into Friday, with snow totals adding up to possibly a couple of inches – perhaps enough to shovel. The high on Friday will be around 28 degrees.

After that, things get chillier. Teens for highs return on Sunday.

