Minnesota weather: Sunshine and bitterly cold temperatures

The sunshine is back after a week of messy weather, but the bitterly cold temperatures will be sticking around.

Temperatures across the state dipped below zero Sunday morning, with wind chills ranging from -10 degrees to -30 degrees to start. The sky will stay clear, and the wind will be fairly light throughout the day. The high on Sunday will only reach around 8 degrees, but wind chills will remain below zero. That bitter cold is sticking around for the next week.

Temperatures on Monday will climb into the low teens, and chills will be on the positive side of zero. There is a slight chance for a few flurries late day Monday before temperatures head back into the single digits.

Right now, we'll have to get comfortable with the uncomfortably cold as highs for the next week will struggle to reach 5 degrees, and wind chills remain well below zero.