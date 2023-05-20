Minnesota weather: Sunny and beautiful weekend ahead

Break out the sunglasses and sunscreen this weekend. You'll need it as we enter into a beautiful weekend full of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.

While Saturday started off cooler than average, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, it will warm up in a big way heading into the afternoon. Highs for the start of the weekend will be very seasonable in the low to mid 70s.

A little haze will move into the sky on Sunday, as smoke from Canadian wildfires filters into the upper atmosphere. Temperatures on Sunday will climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead, the warming trend continues. Temperatures this work week climb into the 80s. Come midweek there are a few chances of some spotty showers and isolated storms.