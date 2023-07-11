Minnesota weather: Stray drips possible Tuesday

A few stray drips are possible Tuesday evening.

A much cooler but very comfortable start on Tuesday as our moisture levels have tumbled. This will keep the afternoon wonderfully pleasant for mid-July. The high will be around 78 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Some clouds will increase by late Tuesday and Tuesday evening, which could lead to a stray drip near or after sunset. The best opportunity for some rain is in the Interstate 90 corridor in southern Minnesota.

Partly cloudy sky for Wednesday, with the chance for some isolated storms once again in the afternoon and evening. The high will be around 80 degrees for the Twin Cities.

More of the same on Thursday, with a high of around 84 degrees and the chance for some storms.

Here's your seven-day forecast: